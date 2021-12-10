1,500 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.2% in the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 38,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 480.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 0.64. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.304 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -152.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEP. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CSFB set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

