$144.80 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will report $144.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.40 million. Tenable reported sales of $118.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $536.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.30 million to $538.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $638.64 million, with estimates ranging from $628.40 million to $645.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $230,747.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,780,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,665. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after buying an additional 1,756,241 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,971,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Tenable by 75.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tenable during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,975,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 214.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,957,000 after purchasing an additional 873,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. 30,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,022. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37. Tenable has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $58.45.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

