1,360 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $205.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.56 and a 52-week high of $211.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.38.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

