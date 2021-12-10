134,299 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Purchased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 134,299 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,746 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,974 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,771,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,001 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.59.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,796,218. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

