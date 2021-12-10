$13.00 Million in Sales Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report sales of $13.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $15.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $83.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $83.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $92.50 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in S&W Seed by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

