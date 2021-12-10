$128.05 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to announce sales of $128.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.49 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $126.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $484.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.09 million to $486.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $569.00 million, with estimates ranging from $560.11 million to $575.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

In related news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,228,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 24,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.81 and a beta of 0.64.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.