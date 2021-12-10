1,196 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi bought 484,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $43.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

