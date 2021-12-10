11,774 Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,774 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $7.26.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.0928 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

