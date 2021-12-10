11,774 Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,774 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

Shares of BBVA opened at $5.70 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

