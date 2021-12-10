11,448 Shares in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCTU. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $711,661,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,348,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Shares of LCTU stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

