1,063 Shares in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 144,164 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 288,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 101,747 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 84,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.03 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

