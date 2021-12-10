1,000 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIAC opened at $31.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

