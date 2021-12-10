1,000 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.95 per share, with a total value of $453,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 220,710 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.