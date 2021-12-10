$10.24 Million in Sales Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to announce $10.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.07 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $7.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $38.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.33 million to $38.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.92 million, with estimates ranging from $52.71 million to $59.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on TACT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

TransAct Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,631. The company has a market capitalization of $91.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.99. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56.

In other news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $116,164.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

