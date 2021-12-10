$1.22 EPS Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will report earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $0.86. Churchill Downs reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 542.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $10.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.89.

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $3.51 on Friday, reaching $227.79. 6,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,368. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $175.01 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.32.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 11.82%.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

