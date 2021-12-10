$1.04 EPS Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. Investors Real Estate Trust reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

CSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSR opened at $108.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -388.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $111.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is -1,028.53%.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

