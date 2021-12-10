-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.52). NanoString Technologies posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSTG. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

NanoString Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 16,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,864. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.74. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,619 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 444.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,533 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 337,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 122,732 shares during the period.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

