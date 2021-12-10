$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Plantronics posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. Plantronics had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 178.02%. The firm had revenue of $419.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

POLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE POLY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,660. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92.

In related news, COO Warren Schlichting acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $76,518.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

