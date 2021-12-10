$0.45 EPS Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,761,000 after buying an additional 3,521,615 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,312,000 after buying an additional 1,365,190 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,966,000 after buying an additional 1,133,427 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth $25,211,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTA stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.01. 1,273,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,844. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 0.65. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.