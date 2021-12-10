$0.40 EPS Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. 9,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,102. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 117.59%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.