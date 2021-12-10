$0.37 EPS Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $16.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 83.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.