$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Hercules Capital posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The business had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Hercules Capital stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 623,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,256. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 48.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 30.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hercules Capital by 26.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.