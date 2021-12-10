$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.64) and the highest is $0.59. Altice USA posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

ATUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

ATUS opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,845. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

