$0.31 EPS Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.36. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on IRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

IRWD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.23. 33,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,881. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 13,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $159,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $199,094.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,075 shares of company stock valued at $985,169. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3,037.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 418,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 405,520 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,190,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 985,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

