$0.19 EPS Expected for Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fanhua.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 1,209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the second quarter worth $175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the second quarter worth $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Fanhua by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fanhua by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANH opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $579.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.73%.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

