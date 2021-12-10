$0.19 EPS Expected for Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fanhua.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of FANH opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $579.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.63.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.73%.
Fanhua Company Profile
Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.
