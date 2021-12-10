-$0.14 EPS Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.19). Workhorse Group reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 156%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of ($0.58) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 82,233 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS remained flat at $$5.11 during midday trading on Friday. 27,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,583,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

