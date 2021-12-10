$0.10 EPS Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Fortress Biotech reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%. The firm had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million.

FBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. 8,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $267.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 229,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 47,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 6.1% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 39,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

