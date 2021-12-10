-$0.09 EPS Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 581.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,447,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 230.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tilray by 738.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth about $19,950,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth about $10,018,000. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tilray stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. 20,123,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,114,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. Tilray has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.