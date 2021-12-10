-$0.03 EPS Expected for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Cantaloupe posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cantaloupe.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTLP. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of CTLP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,488. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $609.62 million, a P/E ratio of -174.20 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $24,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.