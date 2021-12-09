Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.50 million-$286.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.41 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 2.21. Zuora has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,566 in the last ninety days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

