ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Tops $0.0481 on Top Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 32% against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $76.54 million and approximately $8,902.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00058201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.74 or 0.08666420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00079903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,410.10 or 1.00265616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002858 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.