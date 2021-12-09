Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Trading 6% Higher

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL) shares were up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €78.08 ($87.73) and last traded at €78.08 ($87.73). Approximately 1,091,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €73.64 ($82.74).

The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €89.72.

About Zalando (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.