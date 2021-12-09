Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

NBRV stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $385.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

