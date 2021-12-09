Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to “Buy”

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from 1,460.00 to 1,315.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $676.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

