Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) to Hold

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.76.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $25,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $208,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

