Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to Hold

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Range Resources has extensive oil and gas resources in key regions like Marcellus Shale & North Louisiana. It is ideally positioned to reap benefits in the long term from its projects in the Appalachian Basin. The firm’s core operating regions in the basin comprise a huge inventory of low-risk drilling inventories that will likely fetch incremental gas production. As most of its production comprises natural gas, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the mounting clean energy demand. However, the company’s ability to meet debt obligation is in question since the firm is generating low free cash flows for the past few quarters. Investors with environmental agenda are trying to push capital out of hydrocarbons toward renewables. As such, acquiring capital in the future can become tougher for companies like Range Resources.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.26.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

