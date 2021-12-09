Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Hold

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Northern Oil and Gas’ core operations are focused on three leading basins of the United States — the Williston, Permian and the Appalachian. The upstream operator employs a unique nonoperating business model, which helps it to keep costs down and increase free cash flow. Prioritizing returns to investors, Northern Oil and Gas recently initiated a 3 cents per share quarterly base dividend and subsequently hiked it twice to 8 cents. But as a counter to these strengths, the company’s high oil price sensitivity exposes it to the commodity’s volatility, while its indebted balance sheet restricts financial flexibility. Northern’s hedge position also appears more unfavorable with rising oil prices. Finally, its current ratio is quite weak. Therefore, the stock is expected to perform in line with the broader market.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NOG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.44.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 60,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

