Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) to Hold

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Greenidge Generation in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ GREE opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Greenidge Generation has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.62.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Analysts forecast that Greenidge Generation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,856,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenidge Generation (GREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.