Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) to Hold

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFLT. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.96.

CFLT opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.08. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,471,172 shares of company stock valued at $122,943,049 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

