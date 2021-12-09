Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Hold

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centennial is a pure-play Permian Basin oil producer. It has a huge acreage position in the Delaware Basin, which is likely to provide the company with years of production. Notably, the company expects to complete 41-43 gross wells this year. Its balance sheet strength is commendable, which provides financial flexibility. Its net debt to capitalization of only 29.4% is impressive. The company boosted its free cash flow guidance for 2021 to $200-$220 million from the previously guided range of $140-$170 million. Also, it increased its 2021 production guidance to 60,500-61,850 Boe/d. However, the company expects higher lease operating expenses for 2021, which will likely affect its profits. Also, uncertainty prevailing the in exploration and production business will affect its bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $374,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,144 shares of company stock worth $1,060,795. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029,158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,147,000 after buying an additional 346,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after buying an additional 7,529,250 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after buying an additional 985,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after buying an additional 1,749,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

