Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Sell

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $826.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

