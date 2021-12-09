Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report sales of $69.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.20 million and the lowest is $68.82 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $68.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $278.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.18 million to $280.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $286.55 million, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $290.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $24,006,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 82,244 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.59. 5,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 167.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 553.89%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

