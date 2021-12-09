Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $329.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce $329.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.30 million and the lowest is $328.30 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $265.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.04. 1,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $60.28 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

