Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.87. 3,235,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,332. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

