Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. Ciena reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

CIEN traded up $8.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 48,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,094. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. Ciena has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $64.08.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $159,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Ciena by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 191.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 80,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 167,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ciena by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 284,184 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ciena in the third quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Ciena by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ciena (CIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.