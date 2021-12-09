Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Announce -$0.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will report earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.87). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. 898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $87.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.22.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark E. Saad purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.