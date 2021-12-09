Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.26). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVDL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. 24,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.12. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 811,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 68,485 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 47,955 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.