Zacks: Brokerages Expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.25). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.67). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright upgraded Applied DNA Sciences to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of APDN opened at $5.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 92,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

