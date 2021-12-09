Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report sales of $51.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.41 million. Vericel reported sales of $45.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $159.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $161.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $211.01 million, with estimates ranging from $189.07 million to $243.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,198,650. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vericel by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 1,415.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000.

Shares of Vericel stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 358,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,761. Vericel has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,065.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.89.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

