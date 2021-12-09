Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 766.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBLK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBLK stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.40. 2,068,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,240. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.36%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 69.65%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

